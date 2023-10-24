Melissa Allen is struggling to make sense of the stabbing that allegedly took place on her street.
Detectives are treating the death of a woman in a townhouse on Kinloch Circuit, Bruce, as a homicide and say they have a 70-year-old man under police guard in hospital in a serious condition. Police and paramedics were called to the scene about 5.50pm Monday.
The perimeter of the townhouse was lined with police tape on Tuesday morning.
The window blinds in the home were drawn and a covered white car was parked outside the garage inside the closed-off perimeter.
Officers, police vehicles and a forensics van were stationed on the street.
Ms Allen said she never expected such violence to happen in the affluent area.
"We don't have much crime here, a few break-ins, but it's a very quiet suburb," she said. "It's a real shock. You never know what happens behind closed doors."
She lived further up the street from the home with a bright red entrance, and said she only ever saw the occupants going to work.
"I take my cat for walks around here and ride [a bike], there are nice bike paths on this street," Ms Allen said.
She didn't know the occupants and only found out about the incident from the news.
"I was home watching TV last night when I heard the sirens," Ms Allen said.
The resident's voice shook as she spoke and wiped away tears.
She said did not feel unsafe in the neighbourhood but was disturbed because she had post traumatic stress disorder after nearly losing her own life previously.
Ms Allen said she had been a victim in a car accident interstate and had moved to Canberra a couple of years ago to get away.
On Monday evening, neighbour Parit Pak said he was shocked to hear what had happened, having not heard any noise in the afternoon.
He only realised something had happened when he went to go shopping in the evening and saw police.
Living in the street for the last eight months, Mr Pak said it was a quiet neighbourhood, and the family across the road were friendly.
"They don't have any noise or something. They seem like normal people," he said.
Another neighbour, who asked to remain anonymous, said she and her family had only moved to Canberra a week and a half ago.
"It's a quite insular and quiet neighborhood," she said.
"[I'm] feeling terrible for the families [and] for the lady of course, as well. Being a woman myself, you think no one deserves that sort of ending.
"... I didn't expect something like that to happen somewhere just across the road, especially that house. It seems like a very nice house, very quiet."
In statement issued on Monday night, ACT Policing said: "A crime scene has been established and police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
"Anyone with information in relation to this matter is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au quoting reference P2202377."
