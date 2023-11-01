The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT GPs unlikely to boost bulk billing despite government incentive

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated November 2 2023 - 10:47am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

General practitioners will now have more incentive to offer millions of Australians free consultations with the federal government's bulk billing sweetener but Canberra patients may not see much of an increase in fee-free appointments, according to those in the industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.