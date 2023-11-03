The Canberra Times
Ross Solly returns to ABC Radio Canberra, taking on the Drive shift

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated November 3 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 1:00pm
A decade after he left the national capital, Ross Solly is returning to ABC Canberra Radio, taking on the Drive shift, with some of his shows to be broadcast from studios in Sydney rather than Canberra.

