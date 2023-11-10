The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Remembrance Day 2023: inside the unknown soldier's journey home to Australia

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated November 11 2023 - 7:35am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On a wintry day 30 years ago in the grey of the Adelaide war cemetery near the village of Villers-Bretonneux in northern France, 10 or so officials gathered around a gravestone on which was inscribed: "An Australian soldier of the Great War, known unto God."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.