The Canberra Times
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/News/ACT Politics

'Highly inappropriate': Shane Rattenbury lashes Labor, defends handling of Johnathan Davis allegations

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated November 13 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Greens leader Shane Rattenbury has defended his party's handling of allegations levelled at Johnathan Davis, who resigned late on Sunday days after being suspended indefinitely while the party examined claims he had sex with a minor and an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.