The Canberra Times
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/News/ACT Politics

Emma Davidson told of Davis 'rumours' a week before Rattenbury knew

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated November 13 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 1:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens minister Emma Davidson, speaking at a press conference at the Legislative Assembly on Monday; and inset, Johnathan Davis. Pictures by Karleen Minney, Elesa Kurtz
Greens minister Emma Davidson, speaking at a press conference at the Legislative Assembly on Monday; and inset, Johnathan Davis. Pictures by Karleen Minney, Elesa Kurtz

Greens minister Emma Davidson was aware of "rumours" circulating about Johnathan Davis' behaviour a week before party leader Shane Rattenbury was informed and commissioned an internal investigation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.