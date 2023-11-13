The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Speaker Joy Burch considering investigation into Greens' handling of Johnathan Davis allegations

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
November 13 2023 - 11:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Speaker Joy Burch. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Speaker Joy Burch. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Speaker Joy Burch is considering whether an investigation should consider if serious allegations made against a former Greens member of the Assembly were handled appropriately.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.