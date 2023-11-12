Deputy Chief Minister Yvette Berry has criticised the Greens' handling of allegations Johnathan Davis had sex with a minor and an inappropriate relationship with a teenager, adding it was troubling complainants had felt the need to go public.
Ms Berry said there was frustration in the community and among ACT Labor members on how the serious allegations had been handled this week. Mr Davis' position had clearly become untenable, she said.
"Canberrans need confidence that allegations of this nature, no matter the profile of the people involved, will be handled sensitively. There are many questions that I have, that the ACT Labor caucus has, and that the community will likely have on how this episode was handled by the ACT Greens throughout the past week," Ms Berry said in a statement on Sunday night.
Greens leader Shane Rattenbury earlier confirmed Mr Davis intended to resign from the Legislative Assembly and quit the party.
"While there has been no formal finding about Johnathan by any authorities, the intimate information that has been shared about his personal life has caused immense community concern, and the ACT Greens party room supports his decision to resign from office," Mr Rattenbury said.
Ms Berry, who had alongside Chief Minister Andrew Barr called for Mr Davis' resignation on Friday, on Sunday said it was troubling individuals involved felt it necessary to go public with their experiences to get action.
"I'm sorry that they have had to go through this ordeal in such a public way," she said.
Ms Berry, who is currently acting Chief Minister while Andrew Barr is on leave, said it was right the matter had been referred to police.
"The government has been in contact with local LGBTIQ+ support services. Anyone who has found the reporting of this situation distressing is strongly encouraged to reach out to support services that are available," she said.
Ms Berry said Mr Rattenbury had called her on Sunday night to inform her of Mr Davis' decision to resign as a member of the Legislative Assembly.
The Canberra Times on Friday revealed Mr Davis had been stood down by his party, which had been made aware of allegations he had sex with a 15-year-old and an inappropriate, but not illegal, relationship with a 17-year-old.
Mr Davis on Saturday declined to comment on the allegations, releasing a statement through his lawyer.
"He is unaware of the substance of the allegations made regarding his conduct, but understands from Mr Rattenbury's public statement that certain matters have been referred to police. Whilst those matters are being reviewed by police, it is inappropriate for Mr Davis, or others, to comment upon any allegations being made regarding his conduct," the lawyer said.
