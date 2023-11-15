The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Canberra

A-League Women: Calls for Wanderers forfeit as Canberra United clash postponed

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated November 15 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 5:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There have been calls for the Western Sydney Wanderers to forfeit their clash with Canberra United after they were unable to find a suitable venue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.