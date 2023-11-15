There have been calls for the Western Sydney Wanderers to forfeit their clash with Canberra United after they were unable to find a suitable venue.
The game was scheduled to be played in Bathurst on Saturday, however the weather has prevented officials from preparing the pitch for the fixture.
The Wanderers looked into a range of alternative venues, however they are unavailable due to planned turf upgrades. It's understood Canberra United offered to host the match but was knocked back.
The new date for the game is yet to be confirmed but will likely be in January.
MORE SPORT:
Many within the club are frustrated with the situation and pondered why A-League officials did not come down hard on Western Sydney.
The Australian Professional Leagues pointed to the planned turf upgrades as a factor in the decision to allow the Wanderers to postpone the match.
"There is scheduled turf renovation happening at Wanderers Park which was planned before the season as originally the team was playing in Bathurst, and then away from home, leading into the December FIFA international window," an APL spokesperson said.
The postponement comes after last week's clash with Sydney FC was rescheduled due to the Sky Blues' involvement in the Asian Women's Club Championship.
The changes mean Canberra United will now play two extra games in January.
The side will return to the field against the Newcastle Jets next Sunday before another week off for an international break. As a result, the team will have played just one game in a month.
A frustrated coach Njegosh Popovich said there is little the club can do about the situation except move forward and focus on the Jets clash.
"It's not ideal," Popovich said. "You can't repeat a game effort. You can try whatever you want but nothing can take the place of a game.
"There's a challenge now of going into a game next week without playing for a fortnight then we have another week off after that because of the international window. One month with one game, that's not ideal."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.