The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT government calls meeting to help develop AIS revamp vision

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
November 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT Sport Minister Yvette Berry has urged sports, businesses and community groups to be bold about the future of AIS after rallying key stakeholders to help shape a common vision for the Bruce campus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.