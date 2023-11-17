Spend enough time walking around the ACT's rugby fields throughout the winter and it quickly becomes clear one man is synonymous with the sport in Canberra.
Laurie Fisher.
Whether he's at Brumbies HQ keeping a close eye on the region's elite or at ANU North Oval watching his beloved Uni-Norths Owls, the legendary coach with the bucket hat and wild mane rarely misses a game.
So it's only fitting Fisher has been inducted into the ACT Sports Hall of Fame after more than four decades of contribution to the capital as a player and coach.
It's an honour Fisher holds dearly and comes as he transitions to a new phase of his career after retiring as Brumbies full-time assistant coach this season.
Fisher has been part of the furniture at the Brumbies since 2000 when he took charge of the club's academy, before being promoted to forward's coach of the top squad in 2003.
In 2005 he became the first Canberra product to coach the team, an achievement he remains proud of to this day.
"Once the game went professional, I had an aspiration to coach professionally and become the first Canberra-born Brumbies head coach," Fisher said. "It's a piece of history that can't be beaten.
"You can only be the first once, I'm proud I was the first Canberra born and bred person to lead the organisation. Often people overlook their own backyard and I worked hard on my craft to be considered good enough at that level."
Fisher helped the Brumbies claim the 2004 Super 12 title and the 2020 Super Rugby AU crown. He was also involved in the run to the 2013 final. He has enjoyed stints overseas and last year made the long-awaited step up to the Wallabies staff.
Fisher has coached some of the sport's biggest names, from Stephen Larkham and George Gregan in the early years to Allan Alaalatoa and Nic White more recently.
Fisher's biggest satisfaction, however, has come from nurturing the uncut gems into polished stars.
"I look at players like Andy Muirhead who come in with ambition and over the course of time turn into wonderful Super Rugby players. I like the guys who come in on the ground floor and being involved in making them better each year."
While he has finished his full-time role at the Brumbies, Fisher remains committed to mentoring the sport's future stars.
The coach has signed on as Uni-Norths coaching director and was recently unveiled as the Junior Wallabies assistant coach.
While rugby is in a tough place in Australia, Fisher is eager to play a role in rebuilding the sport.
"You have more opportunity to influence younger players and influence them in a positive way," he said. "If you can make a person better, a forward pack better, a team better or the world a better place, you've got a role to play in that.
"I don't want to walk away and say 'that's it'. I want to help coaches and young players in whatever way I can. While I've got the energy and desire to do that, I'm keen to do it."
