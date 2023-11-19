The Canberra Timessport
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/Sport/Brumbies

ACT Brumbies, member unions praise Hamish McLennan following Rugby Australia exit

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated November 20 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 9:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT Brumbies have welcomed the departure of former Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan and expressed their desire to put a damaging chapter in the code's history behind them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.