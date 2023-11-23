The Canberra Times
Friday, 24 November 2023
Albanese government has not delivered on its early promise

By Letters to the Editor
November 24 2023 - 5:30am
W Book (Letters, November 22) is right. The federal government is such a disappointment in so many ways.

