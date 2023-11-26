The Liberal Party has stopped being Menzies' 'broad church'

In the late 1940s when Bob Menzies was forming what was to become the Liberal Party he was savvy enough to understand the term "Conservative Party" would not go down well with the Australian people; it smacked of an entrenched ruling elite and a rigid class system.
There is, unfortunately, nothing remotely liberal about the current opposition or, for that matter, any LNP government. There is no generosity in outlook, tolerance, empathy or broad-mindedness.
Instead we have had a litany of shrill, opportunistic fear-mongering and denial directed to Australians' worst prejudices. There is a narrow-mindedness where there should be imagination and initiative.
A case in point is the platform Zed Seselja has run on in his bid for a NSW Senate seat. The key features are his opposition to "cancel culture" and "wokeism", not to mention a bit of chest-beating about his role in the "no" campaign.
It is time the Liberals were honest with the Australian people and came out as the Australian Conservative Party. I wonder how the electorate would take that?
According to well-known American climate scientist Professor Michael Mann in his latest book Our Fragile Moment Australia would be the worst place to live under a global warming scenario.
This is based on his explanation of the planet's history and the location of this continent in a strong, drying hot zone with much of the land mass remote from maritime moisture.
Given this is an expert view that Australia is at particular risk from global heating it behooves the Australian government to maximise domestic and international action on climate change. However, I have never heard the government make this point.
Contrary to Paul Fitzwarryne's claims (Letters, November 21), anti-Semitism has only ever meant hatred of Jews.
It is a complete fallacy to suggest that it also applies to other Semitic language speakers. This claim is often heard from those who wish for whatever reason to diminish the seriousness of anti-Semitism.
Paul would replace the term with anti-Judaism for those who are against religious Jews, and anti-Zionists who oppose a Jewish homeland.
But what about those who hate all Jews, including Jews who are neither religious or Zionists? And what about the many who hate Israel because it is a Jewish state, and thus would deny Jews the right to self-determination in their homeland that they demand for everyone else?
I would like to take issue with several aspects of Jenna Price's article "Maybe more blokes need to chuck an Andrew Tate" (November 17).
The acting chief executive of ANROWS is correct in stating that it's the wrong approach to write off a generation of young men.
I have lived for a long time now and during my lifetime I can honestly say I have never been bullied by a male. I have, however, been bullied on countless occasions by women from primary school years until quite recently.
I also know a lot of today's young men and my dealings with them constantly reassure me that our future is in good hands.
Certainly there are rotten males who are violent and perpetrate sexual harassment, but I would suggest there are also some very rotten females who bully and harass.
I often think that men could be forgiven for feeling very confused these days. Both my late father and husband, for example, were what was once proudly referred to as "gentlemen". I'm sure that's a derogatory term these days. They would, for instance, always open the door for a woman. The reason for them doing so was simply that it was a visible way to show their innate respect towards women.
The rise of feminism put a stop to such behaviour, which was seen to be discriminatory and denying women equality.
Now boys are being lectured to and counselled about showing respect towards women. But girls and women perhaps also need to recognise that respect is earned.
To all those kind, thoughtful, considerate young and old men out there, I for one appreciate and respect you.
It was wonderful to hear the federal government is going to increase the funding for renewable energy projects because, at present, the renewable sector will not reach its target by 2030 without it. But with the approval of new coal mines at the rate they are going it's going to be like trying to fill with water a bucket full of holes. The more coal we dig out of the ground, the more renewables we'll need to counter the emissions of the coal we are producing.
In defence of Zed, Bill Deane quotes Edmund Burke about a representative serving his constituency (Letters, November 22). I haven't seen much serving going on while I have been in Canberra. Burke was an 18th century Catholic politician who was trying to free British Catholics from a restriction on their freedom to recognise the temporal and spiritual authority of the Pope.
We should not be trying to drag Australia back to the 18th century. It is essential to have a separation between church and state.
An NRMA survey has found the top five road safety issues included speeding (59 per cent) and aggressive driving (50 per cent).
Lately, while driving at the speed limit, I've experienced both with some drivers flashing headlights from behind; the message being "get out of my way".
This sort of thing is annoying, and consistent with rising deaths and serious injuries on the roads. Some drivers are greatly in need of a considerate driving course.
Rod Holesgrove bizarrely claims the ABC is biased because it doesn't accuse Israel of genocide and apartheid (Letters, November 22). Only extreme anti-Israel partisans make those clearly false accusations.
If Israel was committing genocide, the West Bank and Gaza's Palestinian populations would not have increased more than fivefold since 1948, and Israel wouldn't be warning people to leave before attacking buildings used by Hamas, opening humanitarian corridors to allow Palestinian civilians to escape the fighting, or allowing unlimited humanitarian aid into Gaza.
Hamas, by contrast, has been very clear that it wants to kill as many Jews as possible. It is concerning the ABC has decided it won't accuse Hamas of war crimes, despite its manifestly obvious commission of these, including the October 7 atrocities and using its civilians as human shields.
As for the apartheid slur, all Israeli citizens have absolutely equal rights. The West Bank Palestinians come under different laws to Jews because to apply Israeli laws there would be annexation. Any restrictions on Palestinians are to combat terror, not due to any doctrine of racial superiority.
Having been to the Canberra Hospital on several occasions to visit family and friends I am astounded that the hospital cannot arrange the wards better to have either all males or females in the two- and four-bedded rooms. I know beds are in short supply but surely patients' dignity must be considered.
Australia needs to walk the climate change walk ("Climate change is an existential threat," November 22).
If the world continues to cause 6.4 tonnes of annual per capita greenhouse emissions, then the average person will cause another 45 tonnes of emissions by 2030, 109 tonnes by 2040, and 167 tonnes by 2050.
The Australian government estimates that, in reaching our 2030 emissions target, the average Australian will cause another 100 tonnes of emissions by 2030. In reaching our 2050 target, the average Australian will cause about 180 tonnes by 2040, and about 200 tonnes by 2050. If the world matches Australia's per capita emissions, we will exceed two degrees of global warming before 2040.
Ian Morison (Letters, November 23) is right: the world needs leaders with a vision for a better future. Unfortunately, Americans are almost certain to be faced with the choice between a visibly ageing Joe Biden and election-denier Donald Trump. Australia's choice is little better. Albanese is a captive of the gas industry. Dutton's answer to any positive initiative is almost always "no".
France is to supply arms to Armenia. Is that how we build a peaceful and better world? By supplying weapons of war here, there and everywhere? No wonder we have no shortage of wars.
The government's faith in our goodness was obviously misplaced. If we had been good people we would have seized the chance to help our First Peoples overcome the disadvantage inflicted on them by our forebears when they killed their forebears to take their lands. We can't change the past but we can work for a brighter future.
One person's terrorist is another person's freedom fighter. I lived through four years of IRA bombings in Belfast. The IRA were terrorists in the eyes of the British government, but for many on the Catholic side they were freedom fighters.
The Australian government, as of Thursday, November 23, has granted much sought-after temporary visitor visas (on refugee grounds) to 860 Palestinians and 1793 Israelis. It's amazing how much more "eligible" the latter are in bizarre contrast to actual need.
I am in western Queensland where the roads are straight for great distances. Could it be that the Romans were here first?
Re "AI can improve your local news" (November 23). Given journalists became programmable robots long ago - unleashing on the world many destructive influences - how on earth could more artificial intelligence be the answer?
Paul Willemsen (Letters, November 17) said if you "treated your dog the way Israel treats the Palestinians charges might be incurred". Conversely, if your dog treated your family the way Hamas has treated Israel it would be put down.
Marie Oakes (Letters, November 23) suggested the Gaza babies transferred to Cairo are being pursued by the IDF. It was the IDF that facilitated their evacuation. Israel has been trying to help civilians in Gaza evacuate to safer areas, while Hamas has been trying to stop them so it can use them as human shields.
Last week marked the 100th anniversary of radio in Australia. We should remember that during World War II Australia established an English language propaganda radio station which broadcast from Wangaratta into the Pacific and South-East Asia. It later became Radio Australia.
According to the ABS Personal Safety Survey there are twice as many female victims of partner violence as men. Does this mean we will see one-third of available funds being directed to male victims?
