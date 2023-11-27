The Canberra Timessport
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Club axed from Canberra competition after horror two-year stretch

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
November 27 2023 - 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Penrith has been kicked out of the John I Dent Cup after a failed two-year stint in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.