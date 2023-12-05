As hotel restaurants go, this solid hitter has all the bases covered

Times are tough, but it does seem illogical to try a glass of the Cowra sparkling at $17, when we can buy the Moet for $19 a glass. It works very nicely with my crispy pork belly with apple butter and jus ($22). It is a safe, well-made dish and comes as four perfect towers with a crispy film of perfectly formed crackling. Although I have a strange knack for picking the better dish, also on deck is my wife's saffron-infused buttered mussels with samphire, lemon myrtle and sourdough ($25). This dish is a first up home-run, with layers upon layers of flavour. The saffron character is enhanced in complexity with a very light touch of lemon myrtle powder, chilli, garlic and great use of butter. Executive chef Amit Kashyap should perform a bat flip every time he cooks this.