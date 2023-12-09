'Heartbreaking': Kyrgios pulls plug on Australian Open campaign

Canberra's Nick Kyrgios will not play in the upcoming Australian Open next month.
The 28-year-old announced the "heartbreaking" news on the adults-only subscription platform OnlyFans, a day after announcing he'd joined the site to produce behind-the-scenes content about himself.
Kyrgios blamed the wrist ligament injury that had been plaguing him for months as the reason he is not yet able to compete again.
The Australian Open development is also a blow to the Canberra International, with any slim hopes of Kyrgios playing in his home tournament, now seemingly gone.
"[I've] had a really tough year with injury, had that knee surgery and came back a little too soon, set me back a little bit, had some wrist issues," Kyrgios said.
"So, this is a very disappointing time for me, but I won't be able to compete at the 2024 Australian Open.
"Obviously, heartbreaking. I've had so many amazing memories there, and I just want to really get back to playing at the top of my game and doing it right, and I need a little more time.
"I was so close to winning a grand slam [at Wimbledon]. I want to make sure that my body is going to have the time it needs to come back, so please bear with me.
"Even though I won't be there competing this year at the Australian Open, I still will be around, commentating matches.
"I've got some special things planned, so please be excited still. You know I'll be there and hopefully see all the fans."
The withdrawal will mean he misses back-to-back Australian Opens, after Kyrgios was unable to play this year's tournament due to a knee injury that required surgery.
Kyrgios has given no timeline on when exactly he plans to return to the court, and details about the extent of his wrist injury have been kept close to his chest, despite his many media appearances in recent weeks.
The ACT product did reveal however that he only expects to play up to two more years at the highest level, with only lucrative exhibition tournaments likely to tempt him to extend his career further.
It's been a nightmare year for Kyrgios. He played just one match in Stuttgart in June - which he lost - as he failed to overcome his injury setbacks.
Kyrgios' best singles result at the Australian Open was reaching the quarter-finals in 2015, but in men's doubles he claimed the title in 2022 alongside good mate, Thanasi Kokkinakis.
