Obsessed with the Higgins/Lehrmann case? Your secret is safe with me

In Canberra's suburbia one is always pinching oneself so that the pain of it reassures that, yes, one is still alive. The grave, when it comes, will seem quite raucous and festive to me after living so much of life in Canberra's suburbs where on an average day the loudest sounds one hears are the sighs (of ennui) of the despairing garden gnomes on barbarous bogan rockeries.