Canberra skies light up after summer scorcher

It wasn't quite a midnight fireworks show, but Canberra was treated to an epic display in the skies on Wednesday night.
After a hot day in the capital, where temperatures peaked at 33 degrees in the late afternoon, a fast-moving storm rushed by the territory on Wednesday, December 13.
The temperature dropped and the wind speed picked up about 8pm.
The late change brought a few dramatic flashes of lightning and some fast-moving clouds.
Canberra Times photographer Gary Ramage, perched on top of Mount Ainslie, caught the dramatic turn in weather in a few epic frames.
Always a great capital vantage, a handful of locals lined the lookout at the inner north peak was the storm rolled by.
READ MORE:
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a mostly sunny day in Canberra tomorrow.
We're in for a top of 30 degrees and the small chance of a shower, most likely in the early morning.
Earlier in the day, Canberrans looking for a reprieve from the biting heat were locked of the Canberra Olympic Pool as shut its outdoor facility due to a staffing shortage.
"We apologise to the ACT community for this closure and want to re-emphasise our commitment to ensuring a safe and fun summer ahead with the pools operating as per their advertised opening hours," the spokeswoman for Belgravia Leisure said.
Late last week, a vicious storm hit the capital, taking down a number of trees and leaving hundreds without power.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.