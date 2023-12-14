Direct land sale to progress shopping centre expansion

The expansion of Kippax shopping centre is one step closer after the ACT government agreed to a direct sale process for an adjoining piece of land.
Owners of the shopping centre, the Christodoulou family, revealed plans for a "completely new" Kippax Fair in November.
However, they said the project was only possible if they could purchase the neighbouring block of land.
The ACT government has announced the owners are now eligible for a direct sale process.
Minister for Planning Chris Steel said the government would progress the direct sale of block 71, section 51, Holt.
"We're committed to revitalising Kippax with new and larger shops, community facilities and residences," he said.
"This is something we know residents in Holt and west Belconnen have been eager for, so it's great to continue progress toward delivering the best outcomes for the community.
"Work will need to continue in 2024 to finalise any sale, but this is a positive milestone along the way."
Kippax Fair owner Philip Christodoulou said the group was very pleased with the government's decision.
"Our concept plans are for a completely new and expanded shopping centre which will revitalise the Kippax group centre with new and modern full-line supermarkets, speciality shops, food and dining options, undercover parking and community facilities and parks," he said.
The ACT government said to finalise a direct sale, the owner will be required to receive development approval for the plans.
The project includes tripling the size of the retail space at the centre, including the addition of Coles and Aldi grocery stores.
A residential component with 300 new homes, including some affordable dwellings, is also in the plans alongside a new community hub, a skate park and dining precinct.
The new-look centre would also include 450 underground car parks.
The expansion of Kippax Fair has been in the works for more than a decade and was reliant on changes to the Kippax Group Centre master plan.
The Holt Precinct Map and Code was revised through a variation to the Territory Plan, approved in 2020, to allow an increase to building heights across the precinct.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.