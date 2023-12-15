The Canberra Times
Israel-Hamas conflict adds to strain on Labor

Michelle Grattan
By Michelle Grattan
December 16 2023 - 5:30am
For an issue in which Australia is not a player and has no direct influence, the Israel-Hamas conflict is putting serious strain on the Albanese government, internally and externally.

