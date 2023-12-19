The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Sensitive Content

Paedophile coach guilty of assaulting woman during 'self-defence' class

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated December 19 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 3:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Leonard Mitchell arrives at the ACT Supreme Court on a previous occasion. Picture by Blake Foden
Stephen Leonard Mitchell arrives at the ACT Supreme Court on a previous occasion. Picture by Blake Foden

A paedophile rock climbing coach has been found guilty of indecently assaulting a woman while showing her "self-defence moves" to use on her violent partner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help