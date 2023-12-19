'We need clarity': Basketball's radical plan for AIS Arena hub

The Canberra Capitals are pleading with all levels of government to give them a guarantee the AIS Arena will reopen before next season, flagging their desire to use the venue as a base for all games and training sessions.
The Capitals have become a travelling roadshow in recent years, splitting training sessions between Tuggeranong, Belconnen, the AIS Training Hall, the National Convention Centre and the University of Canberra.
But fed up with being forced to shift around older venues - and while waiting to see if the university will be able to secure funding for a new purpose-built arena - the Capitals have lodged a request to use the AIS Arena as full-time base.
It would be the first time in history the Capitals have used the arena as a training facility, but the move would hinge on costs and the impact on the venue's multi-purpose capabilities.
Canberra has been without its largest indoor sporting, concert, exhibition and events space for the past three years after the Australian Sports Commission shut the arena in 2020 because of safety concerns.
The ACT government has been working with the commission to get it operational again and tour promoters are already asking when it is available for bookings.
The WNBL, NBL and Super Netball are also keeping a close eye on the developments, with the $15 million repair work slated to be complete by mid next year.
Capitals boss Lucille Bailie is keen to ensure the club's players and fans get the best experience, and has floated the prospect of using the arena for training as well as games.
"Tuggeranong is a great community venue ... but the elements like having no air-conditioning proves how important it is to get an answer, a clear view and timings on the AIS Arena return," Bailiie said.
"We're planning on [the reopening] for the start of next season, hopefully the pre-season.
"What we need ... likelihood doesn't cut it. We need certainty and clarity and, frankly, it's a pretty simple ask.
"... We need to streamline and I think it's reasonable for Canberra's most successful team - and a high-performance team - to have a dedicated venue.
"That's what we're working towards with the masterplan and the University of Canberra. But we know the AIS Arena is the spiritual home of basketball in Canberra and we would like to use it for our games and training.
"We appreciate there's a big body of work to be done [to refurbish the arena], but there's also requirements from [the WNBL] and the window for us to provide that information is narrowing."
The federal government is funding the AIS Arena upgrades after pledging $15 million for the repair work to the lighting, fire-safety system, air-conditioning and seating.
But the floating floor used for sports has been damaged in storage over the past three years and a replacement is expected to cost up to $300,000.
The ACT government doesn't want to pay for a new one given the sports commission - a federal government agency - owns the facility. But the cost of a new court was not included in the initial $15 million repair bill.
Even so, ACT Sport Minister Yvette Berry said the government would consider the Capitals' request to use the arena as a full-time base.
"We'd have to have a look at it as far as other uses for the facility. It's only viable if it's used a lot in entertainment and sports as well," Berry said.
"So we wouldn't want to restrict any other kinds of activities or events or sports. Of course, it's always been the home of the Caps, and so we want them back to return and for that to be the place that the Caps call home again."
The Capitals have been investigating training options for the past three years. The older court at the university has a concrete subfloor instead of the padded base used at newer venues, which is designed to limit the impact on knees and ankles.
They have instead trained at Tuggeranong, Belconnen, the AIS Training Hall and the convention centre, but availability is subject to other bookings.
"We pride ourselves in Canberra of innovating and it's not part of the Capitals' brand to drag the chain. We're not showcasing one of Australia's most successful sport teams when we take them to community venues," Bailie said.
"The big leagues around the world plan their seasons 12 or 18 months in advance. We can't do that now and the [arena situation] is becoming more urgent.
"This league is in a rapid state of improvement and growth. We have been patient ... but we need the ACT and the federal governments to give us that certainty."
WNBL ROUND 8
Thursday: Canberra Capitals v Adelaide Lightning at National Convention Centre, 7pm
