The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Breaking

'Power failure': Why Canberra's most successful team is playing in a school gym

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated December 21 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Canberra Capitals have been forced into a game-day scramble to find a new venue, shifting their game from the National Convention Centre to Radford College in a move which further exposes the AIS Arena closure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.