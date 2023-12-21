'Power failure': Why Canberra's most successful team is playing in a school gym

The Canberra Capitals have been forced into a game-day scramble to find a new venue, shifting their game from the National Convention Centre to Radford College in a move which further exposes the AIS Arena closure.
In what will go down as an embarrassing moment for the ACT and federal governments, the most successful team in WNBL history play a professional match in a school gym on Thursday night.
Capitals officials had to make the decision after a power failure at the convention centre, which has been their permanent game-day home since the arena was closed more than three years ago.
Fans were asked to bring their own drinks and food to the impressive Collegians Centre at Radford, which can host up to 1200 people.
It is considered the best school gym in Canberra and the Capitals had been locked in discussions with Radford about regularly using the facility for training sessions.
But the irony wasn't lost that the Capitals - the nine-time champions - from the "women's sporting capital" of Australia were reduced to playing in a gym on the same day the Matildas announced their 12th sell-out in a row.
The announcement landed just hours after the WNBL announced all games were being streamed on the WNBA app in the United States, which was hailed as a breakthrough moment for the competition.
The Capitals have been lamenting the closure of the AIS Arena since early 2020. Its absence from the venue options has robbed the club of a place to play marquee fixtures or finals.
The federal government reluctantly committed $15 million to reopen the arena as part of the election campaign last year. Work has begun and it is scheduled to be health and safety compliant by mid next year.
That will come too late for the Capitals-Adelaide clash on Wednesday, with the Capitals already forced to move a game to Tuggeranong last week because of a booking clash at the convention centre.
Tuggeranong was unavailable for the game against Adelaide because it is being resurfaced, leaving Radford as the only viable options.
Capitals general manager Lucille Bailie praised the clubs team of staff and volunteers for moving their game-day package across town just hours before tip-off.
"We had to make a call. You need power to run a game," said Bailie.
"Radford are a partner with the Capitals and we were looking forward to using this new facility already. School's out for the holidays, so that helps. And the Caps are in.
"It's a hell of a facility and it's not an ideal scenario, but adversity is your greatest teacher."
The Capitals started contemplating a relocation in the morning when there were issues with the convention centre's powerboard at the morning shootaround.
"It was all hands on deck. We had car loads going from one venue to the other with sponsor signage and everything else," Bailie said.
"Tuggeranong wasn't available. Belconnen no longer meets FIBA requirements. Radford fits the bill and it's brand-spanking new."
The federal government owns the AIS Arena, but did not fund upgrades until Senator David Pocock made it an election issue last year.
The ACT government is keen to take over operations when the venue comes back online, while it also has plans to build a 10,000-seat facility in the city.
The University of Canberra - which owns the Capitals - also has its own plans to build a multi-court facility on campus that would include a showcourt for about 3000 people.
"That's why the sports hub at UC is so important for us," Bailie said.
"The venues issue is a real issue for us. All roads point to the UC sports hub as quickly as possible and the AIS Arena in the meantime.
"This really shines a spotlight, once again, on the urgency to have those venues ready and operational. And it's the evolution of our league and the growth ... in Canberra we pride ourselves on being a leader on and off court.
"The venue is a vital piece and we're missing one of a league standard. You can't operate in a tin shed any more."
