The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

A neglected member of our 'Pacific family'

By Mark Gaetani
December 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The nation of Papua New Guinea, independent from Australia since 1975, has many friends here, people who work in the country, including the Australian Federal Police, business owners, holiday travellers, those making pilgrimages to World War II sites such as the Kokoda Track, Rabaul and Milne Bay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.