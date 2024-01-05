Canberrans know the truth is out there ... but what about aliens?

"So where is everyone?" physicist Enrico Fermi agonised in 1950, thus giving us the famous Fermi Paradox. Fermi was marvelling that the Universe is so fabulously vast and yet paradoxically doesn't seem to be home to any beings other than ourselves. If there were others out there, then, Fermi noted, they would surely have shown themselves to Earth and Earthlings by now. If they did exist they have had ample time to gird up their loins (if aliens even have loins) to shimmer along to see us. Our solar system is roughly 4.5 billion years old.