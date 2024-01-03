The Canberra Times
Former PM John Howard says missing cabinet documents should be released

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated January 3 2024 - 6:29pm, first published 5:51pm
Former prime minister John Howard says the National Archives of Australia should release the missing 78 cabinet papers from 2003. They may include national security documents detailing Australia's deliberations to join the invasion of Iraq.

