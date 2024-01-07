The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Watch

Police, Summernats investigate violent altercation captured on film

PB
Natalie Vikhrov
HN
By Peter Brewer, Natalie Vikhrov, and Hannah Neale
· January 7 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT Policing and Summernats organisers are investigating what appears to be a brawl involving patrons and security guards at the car festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.