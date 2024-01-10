Police car T-boned by tram during Summernats

After issuing repeated warnings to Canberrans about the dangers of getting too close to Canberra's light rail, an ACT police vehicle has been clobbered side-on by a fast-moving tram on a Northbourne Avenue intersection during Summernats.
Dramatic dash-cam footage of the incident shows the police general duties car heading north on Northbourne Avenue on Saturday, January 6.
The tram was approaching the intersection at MacArthur Avenue northbound about 11.50pm when the police vehicle moved up alongside at a greater speed, with its warning lights and siren activated.
Then, inexplicably, the police car attempted to turn right in front of the moving tram as it went into the intersection, and was hit in the rear passenger door.
The impact with the nose of the 42-tonne tram threw the police car sideways and it disappeared from view behind the carriages.
Police admitted the driver of the police car had turned against a red arrow but had "observed the intersection to be clear of vehicles, before proceeding".
Transport Canberra said there 50 people on board when the collision occurred.
"The driver of the light rail vehicle applied the emergency brake but could not avoid colliding with the police vehicle," a spokesperson for the directorate said.
"No injuries were reported.
"Replacement buses were used to transport passengers for the remainder of the night in the section from Alinga Street to Dickson interchange. (Normal light rail services resumed in full the following day.)
"Following initial investigation, the light rail vehicle was able to return to the depot for repairs."
The incident was reported to the national rail safety regulator and the driver underwent alcohol/drug testing and returned a negative result.
READ MORE:
Police said they had an extremely busy Summernats period outside the Exhibition Park venue, responding to burnouts and a number of vehicle-related incidents in the city and suburbs.
Driving in front of a tram is an offence in the ACT, resulting in a heavy fine and demerits.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.