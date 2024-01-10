The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Watch

Police car T-boned by tram during Summernats

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated January 10 2024 - 5:29pm, first published 3:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After issuing repeated warnings to Canberrans about the dangers of getting too close to Canberra's light rail, an ACT police vehicle has been clobbered side-on by a fast-moving tram on a Northbourne Avenue intersection during Summernats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.