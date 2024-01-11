Is 2024 the year the Australian public will recognise the value of universities?

It is relevant to have this conversation now, regardless of any implications the US backlash against universities may or may not have on Australian institutions. This is because the Australian government is about to release the Australian Universities Accord. It has billed the Accord as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to "reimagine" Australian higher education and plan for the future over a "30-year horizon". As we wait for this report - which will include 47 recommendations that affect all aspects of the higher education system - it is important to recognise that between these impressions of populist politicking and popular trust is a universe of possibilities.