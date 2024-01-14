The Canberra Times
If immigration must stay in Home Affairs, here's how to fix the agency

By Abul Rizvi
January 15 2024 - 5:30am
The founding secretary of the Department of Home Affairs, Mike Pezzullo, was dismissed late last year for egregiously breaching the public service code of conduct. The man who lectured public servants they should live by that code, broke it in a manner no previous secretary in living memory had done.

