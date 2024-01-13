Damage to be revealed after severe storm sparked 'life-threatening' warning

Severe thunderstorms have eased around the ACT after overwhelming downpour led to the weather bureau issuing warnings of "life-threatening flash flooding" and "giant hail".
"The redevelopment of severe thunderstorms remains possible. The situation is being closely monitored and further detailed warnings will be issued as necessary," the Bureau of Meteorology said.
The prolonged storm led to about 188 calls for help with property damage and downed power lines.
"We had units responding from Belconnen, Woden, Gungahlin, Rivett, and Tuggeranong," an ACT emergency services spokesperson said.
The agency also attended a burst gas pipe after lightning struck on Tweed Place in Kaleen and started a fire. Fire and rescue units attended the scene with Zinfra, the gas company.
The fire was extinguished and the gas leak was contained about 5.30pm. No injuries were reported.
Additionally, multiple lanes on Tuggeranong Parkway were closed for a short period about 5pm after a tree fell on a car.
Some stores at the Canberra Centre also had closed after leaks were reported.
"In the public areas we directed people away from area with leaks. However, some areas remain unimpacted," a spokesperson from the mall's security team said. "There has been some water damage but we're not sure, we're still calculating."
There were reports of hail and overflowing drains in parts of the ACT. Sullivans Creek at the Australian National University also swelled dramatically after the deluge.
The Bureau earlier warned storms approaching Yass from the southeast could bring "locally intense rainfall, destructive winds and giant hail possible".
"A trough of low pressure combined with a moist, unstable atmosphere is triggering severe thunderstorms," the agency said.
"This thunderstorm is moving towards the north. It is forecast to affect Canberra Civic and Canberra Airport by 5.25pm and Gungahlin by 5.55pm."
Almost 70 millimetres of rainfall was recorded at Lake Burley Griffin between 3.30pm and 5.30pm on Saturday.
Ashley Drive recorded about 65mm of rain while Curtin received close to 54mm. Rain gauges at Queanbeyan and Tuggeranong also received 50mm and 48 mm.
The State Emergency Service advised people should:
"For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500," the SES said.
