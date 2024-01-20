The Canberra Times
'Red rag to a bull': Police flag need for change in mental health response

PB
By Peter Brewer
January 21 2024 - 5:30am
The ACT's Chief Police Officer will press the government this year on a revised model for mental health incident response across the territory, concerned that the presence of police at these incidents generally isn't in the best interest of the patients.

PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

