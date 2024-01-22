Labor politicians recalled to Canberra for cost of living meeting

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says his government would be prepared to provide additional cost of living relief, with Labor politicians set to discuss the party's next steps in Canberra on Wednesday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Labor caucus will meet in the national capital this week to pore over advice from the Departments of the Treasury and Finance on potential measures to relieve cost of living pressures.
Members have been recalled more than two weeks before federal parliament resumes, as the government faces sharp criticism from the Coalition over its handling of inflation.
"What we'll be looking at, of course, is the advice that we've received, about how we can take pressure off cost of living for people who are doing it tough without putting pressure on inflation," Mr Albanese told Sky News on Monday morning.
He clarified that the advice had not yet been received from the departments. It is not yet clear what measures will be discussed.
"We've always said that we'll continue to look for ways to assist people," the Prime Minister said.
"If we can find ways to put extra dollars in people's pockets, particularly those low- and middle-income earners who are doing it tough, then we're prepared to do so."
Mr Albanese also said his government has asked the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission for advice on what further powers it requires to regulate supermarket price gouging.
The government will intensify scrutiny of supermarkets this year, as former Labor MP Craig Emerson prepares to lead a review into the grocery code of conduct, and a Senate probe on pricing moves ahead.
"What is not understandable for Australians. at the checkout is how is it that farmers are getting less for their produce that that's not flowing through to lower prices," Mr Albanese told Sky News.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.