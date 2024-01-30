Stress-free lunchbox ideas from the trusted Women's Weekly team

It's an everyday dilemma in households across the country: what to pack the kids for lunch that's quick and easy to put together, but also healthy and so yum they won't leave anything behind.
Stress no more with these great ideas for prep-and-pack lunches. Start with the prep, aiming to get as much done as you can ahead of time - baking, making sandwiches, bliss balls, washing fruit, cutting vegies - then store them in the freezer, pantry and fridge until needed.
When it's time to pack, it's a super quick assembly, grabbing a selection of pre-made items to fill each box compartment. Watch out, the kids might even want to get in on the fun!
Ingredients
Tomato, cheese and spinach:
Spring veg:
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan-forced. Line 10 holes in each of two 12-hole (80ml) muffin pans with two layers of paper cases.
2. For tomato, cheese and spinach muffins: Place pancake mix in a medium bowl with the butter and 310ml water; whisk until smooth. Stir in spinach and cheddar. Season. Spoon mixture evenly into 10 paper cases. Top with tomato halves.
3. For spring veg muffins: Place pancake mix in a medium bowl with the butter and 310ml water; whisk until smooth. Stir in zucchini, half the fetta and half a cup of the peas until just combined. Season. Spoon mixture evenly into 10 paper cases. Top with remaining fetta and peas.
4. Bake muffins for 25 minutes, swapping trays halfway through cooking, or until a skewer inserted into the centre of one comes out clean. Leave muffins in pans for five minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool. Cool completely before storing.
Makes 20 (10 per variation).
Ingredients
Method
1. Grease an 18cm x 27cm slice pan; line with baking paper, extending the paper 5cm over the long sides.
2. Place condensed milk, seed spread and dates in a heavy-based medium saucepan; stir over medium heat for three minutes until combined. Remove pan from heat; stir in seeds, cranberries and puffed quinoa. Press mixture evenly into pan. Drizzle melted chocolate over the slice.
3. Refrigerate slice overnight or until firm. Cut into 16 pieces before storing.
Tip: Slice can also be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two weeks.
Makes 16 pieces.
This recipe is easily divided to make one serving at a time.
Ingredients
Method
1. Preheat a sandwich press. For each serving, remove 100g chicken tenders and place on a plate. Sprinkle each serving with 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika and spray with cooking oil.
2. Line the sandwich press with baking paper then place chicken tenders and pitta toasties in press; close lid and cook for two minutes. Remove pitta. Close lid; cook chicken tenders for a further two minutes or until browned and cooked through. Cool.
3. Cut pitta toasties and chicken tenders in half. For each serving, spread 75g chipotle mayonnaise between two pitta halves, then fill each half with one lettuce leaf, one tablespoon corn and half a chicken tender. Pack into lunchboxes. Store in the fridge overnight.
Tip: Freeze any unused portions of chicken and pitta bread until required. If cooking from frozen, add a little extra cooking time.
Serves 4.
Ingredients
Method
1. Place spinach in a heatproof bowl, cover with boiling water; stir for 30 seconds until wilted. Drain; refresh under cold running water. Squeeze out excess water, then chop finely. Combine spinach and cream cheese in a small bowl.
2. Using a serrated knife, cut tops off each bread roll, 2cm from the top; reserve roll tops. Carefully remove the bread inside each roll, leaving a 1cm shell.
3. Layer cheese and semi-dried tomatoes in the hollow of each roll, then spread with cream cheese mixture. Top each with a layer of capsicum then salami. Place reserved tops on each roll; press down gently. Cut rolls in half or quarters before storing.
Tips: You can use tasty cheese instead of Swiss cheese and ham or turkey instead of salami. Deli loaves can also be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to one day.
