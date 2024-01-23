Raiders star's career remains in limbo despite surprise training photos

Corey Harawira-Naera remains in NRL limbo, despite undertaking light duties at Canberra Raiders HQ on Tuesday.
The Canberra Times spotted the popular Raiders forward running laps at the Green Machine's centre of excellence and he's also been able to do some weights.
But he's still unable to return to full training after a crucial specialists meeting planned for January was delayed until February 20.
It means Harawira-Naera's future was still up in the air as he waits for a meeting between his cardiologist and neurologist that could decide his fate.
The 28-year-old hasn't played since he collapsed and suffered a seizure during the Raiders' round 13 win over South Sydney last year.
It's meant the former New Zealand international's career has been up in the air for almost eight months as medical experts investigated the cause.
He's struggled with myocarditis and high heart-enzyme levels, as well as an irregular heartbeat.
"He's still part of the club, he's still coming to training - he can't do everything," Raiders chief executive Don Furner said on Tuesday.
"We have an important meeting with the specialists next February."
Despite Harawira-Naera's ongoing absence, the Raiders' forward pack was still their biggest strength - with Canberra lock Corey Horsburgh labelling it the fittest in the NRL.
The Green Machine has plenty of depth in their forwards - especially in the middle - with the likes of Joe Tapine, Josh Papali'i, Hudson Young and Horsburgh.
There's also a group of emerging young stars like Ata Mariota, Hohepa Puru, Trey Mooney and Morgan Smithies.
It had Horsburgh, who will miss the opening two rounds of the 2024 season due to suspension, excited about the potential of their pack.
"This will be one of the fittest packs in the comp," he said.
"You've got 'Paps' and 'Taps' - the two best front-rowers in the game on their day.
"And then we've got a lot of hungry young middles - people like Trey Mooney, Morgan's young - they're very hungry and very talented footballers.
"So I think we're going to have a good pack and obviously me and [Emre Guler] are getting on the more experienced side now.
"We've got a balance of skill and young, hungry middles. It's going to be a good year."
The forward pack's where the Raiders have a lot of their experience as well, with Tapine feeling they needed to lead the way for the young players likely to make up their spine.
Both the Raiders fullback and five-eighth could be filled with youngsters as Canberra coach Ricky Stuart looked to replace Jack Wighton (South Sydney).
Kaeo Weekes and Ethan Strange were in the mix for the No.6 jersey, while Chevy Stewart, Xavier Savage and Sebastian Kris could line up in the custodian role.
It's why Tapine felt the senior forwards needed to lead the way for the Green Machine this season.
"We're known to have a strong pack and we've got a young spine so we have to help them out the next couple of years," he said.
"That's one of the hardest positions - in the spine - and heaps of them are young so they need to get confidence pretty quick and we can give them that."
Tapine was unsure who would end up in either of the crucial No.1 and No.6 jerseys - with all the contenders bringing their own qualities to the table.
He said it would likely come down to one simple factor.
"That's a tough one because I see so many qualities in all of them," Tapine said.
"Chevy's got so much growth and Xavier's got so much X-factor. It's going to come down to who trains the hardest and puts their hand up.
"Same as the six - both of them [Weekes and Strange] have qualities and weaknesses that it's down to who trains the hardest."
