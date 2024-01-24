Melbourne to miss Capitals' game in mega road trip

The Canberra Capitals' will have to complete a two-game stretch away from home with their star guard set to miss at least one game.
Opals youngster Jade Melbourne left the court during last Friday's game against the Sydney Flames with a calf injury.
That injury is still causing issues for Melbourne, with the 21-year-old to be rested for Canberra's next clash against the Bendigo Spirit on Thursday night.
She will still travel with the team however, as they plan to go from Bendigo, to Melbourne and on to a plane straight to Adelaide for their game against the Lightning on Sunday afternoon.
Then on Tuesday the Capitals will be back playing at home.
Development player Shakera Reilly is one member of the squad who will have to step up in Melbourne's absence.
Reilly hasn't played many games this season but she was part of the 2019/20 championship-winning season and knows what the Capitals can produce on the court at their best.
While the Capitals' title dreams for this year are already dashed, Reilly and the team still believe there's important progress to be made in their six remaining games.
"The group is amazing. We overcome all our situations in a positive way and we're in it together," Reilly said.
"We want a win this weekend. The group that's going away, we're getting more opportunities than we might in other games, and you'll see growth in the team.
"Three games in six days ... we know it's going to be full on, but we're taking it on the chin.
"We're not looking at it as we're out of the competition, we're just building."
WNBL Round 13: Bendigo Spirit v Canberra Capitals on Thursday at 6pm in Bendigo.
