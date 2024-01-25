'It's highly professional': Wendy's love of animals rewarded

At the age of 80, Wanniassa's Wendy Parsons is still working hard to promote the work of ACT Rescue and Foster, a non-profit association of volunteers who rescue and rehome unwanted dogs in Canberra and the surrounding region.
She has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the 2024 Australia Day honours for her contribution to animal welfare.
"I was absolutely amazed. I was actually shocked," she said.
"Because I thought, 'I've done nothing to deserve this'. But then I thought, 'If I can be a bit of a spokesperson [for ARF], and I have done in the past, but this is a different level'.
"So, I thought I'll just be more useful to ARF because it's a wonderful organisation, it really is."
Since ARF started in 2001, more than 3500 dogs have been adopted.
Its volunteers foster the dogs in their homes until they can be placed in a loving forever home.
After a career in science communications with the CSIRO, Ms Parsons served as president of ARF from 2011 to 2019.
She remains on the committee and continues to foster dogs herself.
Ms Parsons has been instrumental in informing the community about the work of ARF, including as the former chair of its communications committee. One of ARF's most popular fundraising ventures is its calendar featuring rescued dogs.
"It started in 2001 with just two women and a table and a little stall at some sort of event and it's grown from then," she said.
"On the way, it's put in some excellent governance and admin details that make all the difference. I think probably, volunteer groups don't usually put together such a strong governance.
"Even though it's 'only volunteer', it's highly professional."
As well as being a long-time foster carer of the dogs, Mrs Parsons has also adopted two dogs through ARF, including her current sidekick, Lochie. ARF ensures that the dog and the owner are compatible and the connection will be for a life-time.
"People sometimes think we have a shelter, but we haven't. All the shelters that we've got our the foster carers' homes," she said.
"And that's a good thing to have the foster dogs in a home environment, because that's how we hope they end up - in a good home."
