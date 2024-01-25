The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'It's highly professional': Wendy's love of animals rewarded

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
January 25 2024 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At the age of 80, Wanniassa's Wendy Parsons is still working hard to promote the work of ACT Rescue and Foster, a non-profit association of volunteers who rescue and rehome unwanted dogs in Canberra and the surrounding region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.