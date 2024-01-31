The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

The economy may be swinging the government's way

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
February 1 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was hard to miss the glee radiating from Treasurer Jim Chalmers when he fronted the media following the release of figures showing inflation fell precipitously late last year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.