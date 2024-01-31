The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Bulk-billing incentives a 'gamechanger', but Canberra still lags behind

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
January 31 2024 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT senator Katy Gallagher welcomed the improvement. Picture by Karleen Minney
ACT senator Katy Gallagher welcomed the improvement. Picture by Karleen Minney

Bulk-billing rates for ACT general practitioners have improved slightly since the federal government introduced incentives in November, but the figures show Canberra continues to lag behind every other state and territory on affordable GP visits.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.