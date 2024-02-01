Brumbies to unleash Hooper brothers on Fijian Drua in season opener

ACT Brumbies fans will receive a taste of the future when Tom and Lachlan Hooper run out for their first match together in Saturday's season-opening trial.
The brothers are two of the most highly touted youngsters in Australian rugby. Tom earned a Wallabies debut in South Africa last year and was one of few shining lights for Australia during a disastrous World Cup.
Lachlan followed Tom to Canberra at the end of 2022, joining the Brumbies Academy after finishing school.
The 19-year-old was a standout for the Junior Wallabies last season and led the ACT under 19s side to a historic junior Super Rugby AU title in November. He's long been viewed as a future Wallaby.
Now, they will line up for the Brumbies in Saturday's trial against the Fijian Drua at Viking Park. Remarkably, it's the first time the pair will play together at any level.
"We were meant to play for Vikings last year and then I got the phone call from Eddie [Jones]," Tom Hooper said. "That was our game we were meant to play together.
"It's a special moment. He's worked really hard. I was on the blower to mum, she was like 'how's Lach going?' and I was like 'mum he's dead set out-training me' and straight away she goes 'oh so you're not training well', she kicked me in the bum but it's purely because he's been training so well.
"All the boys have been putting us up against each other in contact and he's gotten the better of me sometimes. He's been training outstanding and I'm keen to see him in a game."
Hooper isn't the only Wallaby set to line up on Saturday night, with the bulk of the squad's stars likely to receive a taste of action in their first hit out of the year.
Veteran James Slipper is one figure unlikely to feature, with the 34-year-old handed and extended break after a record-breaking season.
The prop became the most capped Wallaby in World Cup history during last year's tournament, eclipsing George Gregan's mark in the win over Portugal, and he was presented with the ball from that clash by ACT and Australian legend Joe Roff.
Hooper finds himself at the opposite end of his career after making his Super Rugby debut in 2021.
Originally hailing from Bathurst, the youngster moved to Canberra as a self-described chubby teenager with his sights set on a professional rugby career.
It didn't take long for Hooper to prove he belonged at Super Rugby level however injuries hampered last year's campaign.
The 23-year-old overcame a serious foot injury in time to return for the end of the Brumbies 2023 season and earned a Wallabies call up off the back of some impressive performances.
Hooper admits it took some time to process the World Cup disaster and has worked closely with ACT psychologist Guy Little throughout the off-season to ensure he's mentally prepared for the 2024 season.
"I've come back this side of the new year in a lot better headspace and having more fun," Hooper said. "I'm focusing on my enjoyment of the game and the reason we all play and that's loving playing with your mates.
"[Little] helped me understand where I can find my energy and what gives me energy. He helped me make sure I'm making time for that in my week as well as [watching film] on my off days or doing extra gym [sessions]. It's not necessarily about that, it's about moderation."
With the World Cup complete, Hooper was itching to return and even trained through some of his time off.
That commitment to perfection has been reflected over the summer, with the youngster outmatching his more experienced teammates in pre-season testing.
The enthusiasm has been hard to miss, with assistant coach Ben Mowen declaring Hooper is ready to produce another dominant year.
"When you've had a year like he has, it can do one or two things," Mowen said. "It can make you complacent or it can make you hungry.
"Hoopy, being the guy he is, he's hungry and to see him come back after having such a successful year and then be at the front winning the fitness, winning the strength markers, driving with his energy, it's great for the group."
