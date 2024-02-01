The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Brumbies to unleash Hooper brothers on Fijian Drua in season opener

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated February 1 2024 - 4:32pm, first published 4:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT Brumbies fans will receive a taste of the future when Tom and Lachlan Hooper run out for their first match together in Saturday's season-opening trial.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.