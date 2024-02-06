Ruby Chinese ignites the tastebuds just in time for Lunar New Year

The next dish does ignite my appetite, literally. The sala ribs flambe ($30.80) is a parcel wrapped in foil, which Chan sets alight at the table. It's not the most attractive-looking fish before it's opened, just a parcel wrapped in foil. Chan jokes the kitchen likes serving it because it saves them making more flowers out of carrots. But never judge a pork rib by its cover as these are a revelation. Tender bites of pork, slathered in a salty, sweet sauce, as well as a good lashing of Japanese mayonnaise. Such a mix of flavours, but it works. You might need some more wet wipes for these too but they're worth the messy fingers.