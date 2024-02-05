Humidity has smothered summer's appeal

Ian has a theory: "I think there is another factor that explains at least part of its surge in the last year or so and that is immigration. A major proportion of these immigrants are students, many of whom have become new drivers in this country. Further, even considering non-student immigration, our new people mostly come from countries where private car ownership is not the norm. This group represents an additional cohort of new drivers in Australia once they get their licences. The first few years of driving a car are the dangerous years particularly if you are young and male. The road accident statistics kept hidden from us would quickly reveal whether and how much the recent surge in immigration contributes to the spike in the road toll."