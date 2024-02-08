The hype about Taylor Swift and the Super Bowl explained

Taylor Swift and the NFL might be the greatest collaboration of a musical artist and sport ever seen.
Nothing in recent memory has matched the hype and fanfare following new power couple Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Next Monday's Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas has taken the growing infatuation with the pair to an all new level though.
The NFL has reached an even bigger audience since Swift and Kelce's romance began. While some NFL fans have complained about the airtime of Swift as she's cheered on Kelce from private suites at Chiefs games, a majority have lapped up every moment.
Now, it's the subject that is drawing just as much analysis and coverage as the NFL decider itself.
Swift's plan to travel from Tokyo after a scheduled concert straight to Las Vegas in time for the Super Bowl has prompted complete breakdowns of her predicted itinerary, and even criticism of her carbon footprint.
United and American Airlines have themed flights to Las Vegas named in honour of her album 1989.
And they say sport and politics don't mix but in the lead up to the Super Bowl some conservative conspiracy theorists believe that US Democrats fixed the NFL for the Chiefs so that Kelce's girlfriend could promote President Joe Biden on the biggest stage in American sports.
There was nothing quite like this when Victoria 'Posh Spice' Beckham was at David Beckham matches in the 1990s and 2000s, and current Australian sports stars Nathan Cleary and Mary Fowler's blossoming courtship doesn't even come close.
So what is it about this sport and entertainment mega couple that has prompted such madness?
Well aside from Kelce being one of the best NFL players of the modern era, and certainly in the conversation as the greatest tight end ever should he win his third Super Bowl ring next week, Swift pulls a lot of weight in this media circus.
Swift is at the height of her music career commanding a fanbase of millions around the world. Half of the USA population alone count themselves as Swift fans, for context.
Last year Spotify said Swift topped its streaming charts with her songs heard a whopping 26.1 billion times and her global New Eras tour last year made over $1.5 billion, with tickets for her upcoming shows in Australia prompting utter chaos among fans, as thousands missed out.
The 14-time Grammy Award winner has brought all of that value to the NFL now, and the result will be making American football executives, Super Bowl advertisers and the Chiefs very happy she met No.87, Kelce.
According to data collected by Apex Marketing Group, Swift has added $502.8 million in "brand value" to the NFL and the Chiefs, with Front Office Sports reporting that female viewership grew nine percent since last season, and Kelce jerseys rose to being a top-five seller, up 400 percent.
Half a billion dollars is big business in any industry, and next week's Super Bowl is set to cash in on the Swift-Kelce love affair as much as possible.
Super Bowl advertisers that pay on average $10.5 million for a 30-second spot during the American football spectacular are set to feature more products appealing to women than ever before, purely because of the Swift-mania surrounding the game.
Viewership records set last year - of 115 million watching in the US and another 56 million in 190 other countries and territories around the world for the Chiefs' win over the Eagles - are also expected to be smashed at this edition of the Super Bowl.
So when Monday February 12 rolls around in Australia, strap in for a unique and unmissable sporting experience - with more than a few cameo shots of 'T-Swizzle'.
The growing popularity of Super Bowl Monday in Australia has been a major win for the hospitality industry Down Under.
The game is shown on Sunday in the US, but for Aussies, it's a morning event kicking off at 10am on Monday February 12, and lasting approximately four hours, including the infamous half-time show - which is headlined by Usher this year.
Several venues across the capital will be hosting Super Bowl-themed watch parties, such as Caribou in Kingston, Bleachers Sports Bar (tickets already sold out), Casino Canberra's Onyx Bar, and King O'Malley's in the city, where American cuisine will surely be featured alongside the big game.
Or if you'd rather watch the Super Bowl at home, Channel 7, 7Mate, and ESPN (via Kayo, Fetch or Foxtel) will broadcast the game to Australian televisions, while streaming options online include 7Plus and NFL Game Pass via DAZN.
Whether you're out and about or watching at home, ESPN Australia has you covered with a 'Super Bowl Sickie' form available online to get the day off work, with the important disclaimer: "We do not want you to break your employment contract, we really just want you to watch the Super Bowl".
Super Bowl LVIII
Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas, Monday February 12, 10.30am (AEDT).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.