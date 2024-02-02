The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Lehrmann's story being 'implausible' wouldn't make Higgins 'persuasive', lawyers say

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated February 2 2024 - 6:35pm, first published 6:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Finding Bruce Lehrmann's account of the Parliament House rape allegation "implausible" would not make Brittany Higgins' version of events "more persuasive", lawyers have argued.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.