Too much lettuce in the parliamentary salad

"I am so happy with the new legislation about disconnecting," writes Lee. "My boss's views are that we are available 24-7 and the work phone will be with me always. I can't imagine this will change but now I have the ability to say no and if she tells me it will impact my work opportunities (which is always the threat), I can point her to the legislation. In saying that, the robo calls are annoying. I now block their numbers so I don't have to keep getting them."