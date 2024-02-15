Watch: Woman foils alleged robbery getaway with child in hand

A woman only needed one hand to foil an alleged robber's getaway attempt, CCTV has shown.
Police allege Scott William Gray, 54, was speeding away on foot in Gungahlin Marketplace on Wednesday afternoon after snatching $7000 from a 68-year-old woman at an ATM.
However, video captured the moment he ran past another woman to get onto an escalator.
The CCTV shows that woman grabbing the alleged robber's backpack, said to contain the stolen cash, and restraining him from fleeing.
At the same time as engaging in a tug-of-war with one hand, the good samaritan is seen holding a young child by the other.
The 68-year-old alleged victim, who had been hot on Gray's tail through the shopping centre, is seen catching up to him.
"A crowd began to form around the defendant with another member of the public managing to take his backpack from him and handed it to [the alleged victim]," police documents tendered to the court state.
Gray allegedly said words to the effect of: "That's my money!"
Gungahlin Marketplace security attempted to stop the man but he is said to have pushed past them and escaped.
The 68-year-old woman was escorted away before she finally deposited her cash.
Gray was arrested later that day, telling police he had taken a "stack" of money from a woman. He estimated it to be $10,000.
He also told police he ran away but was stopped by a woman with her child.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Gray did not enter pleas to multiple charges, including robbery, when he was denied bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.
"Police would like to speak to the woman who intervened to prevent the man from fleeing the scene of the alleged incident, as well as any other witnesses who have not yet spoken to police," ACT Policing said in a statement.
Gray, of Moncrief, was remanded in custody and is set to face court again next month.
Anyone with any information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7673909. Information can be provided anonymously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.