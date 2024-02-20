Dutton tells the world Australia's back door's unlocked

"I spent all my business life in the real estate and building industries since 1957 until I retired in 2000," writes Frank. "I have witnessed every boom and bust in the housing market since. The thing that is different in the current crisis is never talked about, the huge increase in the cost of a building lot. Land now represents 60 per cent of the cost of a home, up from 10-15 per cent in 1999. On my retirement I purchased a 750 square metre lot in Nelson Bay for $8000 and built my home. Now this land, if vacant, would sell for some $800,000-plus. Research has shown that the major developers are sitting on land banks of approved land sufficient to cover 12 years of sales but restrict supply to maintain prices. In the 1990s when this happened the government through Landcom went into the development business and produced lots at reduced prices to curb prices for first home builders. Until this happens again the only hope for someone under 40 is a one child family in a concrete box."