Dutton tells the world Australia's back door's unlocked

At first, it felt like deja vu, that unsettling feeling I'd been here before. The first time, I shook it off. Just the brain's temporal and frontal lobes in a tussle, tying to make sense of something misremembered. But then it kept happening.
By the weekend, I knew it wasn't deja vu. It was the sound of a broken record.
Border security was back on the turntable after a group of arrivals was deposited by boat on a remote corner of Western Australia. And once again, a Liberal leader was being admonished for making theatre of it.
We'd been here before. On election day, 2022, 1.06pm, to be precise.
That's when Scott Morrison was asked in a polling day media scrum about reports of an illegal boat arrival. Confirming it an utterly transparent pitch for his border security credentials, he absurdly claimed that voting Liberal was the only way to ensure more boats didn't arrive.
At 1.09pm, a statement confirming the arrival went live on the Australian Border Force website.
By 11pm that night, Morrison had conceded defeat.
In the days following, it emerged ministerial pressure had been brought to bear on the ABF to announce the arrival, clearly for political purposes. The pressure had come from the Prime Minister's Office, from the very man who's always insisted he didn't talk about operational matters.
On the weekend, it was Dutton making boat arrival politics (this time ahead of the Dunkley byelection), raising the ire of the bloke who runs Operation Sovereign Borders. Rear-Admiral Brett Sonter warned that an "alternate narrative" about the status of Operation Sovereign Borders would be exploited by people smugglers.
If those same people had their eyes on Parliament last week, they'd have been fuelling up the boats - and not because of the insipid answers offered up by Immigration Minister Andrew Giles.
They'd have been listening to Peter Dutton, Dan Tehan and all the other opposition MPs who didn't let up on Giles, painting him as weak and inept. You couldn't send a clearer signal to the criminals, even if your intention was to reach a domestic audience.
Border security is not the only greatest hit the opposition has been thrashing to death lately.
Somehow, the long-overdue fuel efficiency standards have morphed into a "ute tax" and Labor is once again "coming for the weekend".
Even Tony Abbott's mangled carbon tax declaration - "Dead, buried, cremated" - was reprised by Dutton when the government announced its changes to the stage three tax cuts.
Albanese's leadership would be "dead, buried, cremated", Dutton said before voting for the changes a couple of weeks later. (Ever since Abbott uttered the phrase, I've wondered how something dead could be buried and cremated.)
If anything, Albanese's enjoyed a political resurrection since his tax cuts U-turn.
Dutton, however, seems perpetually bruised.
Like a country radio station playing nothing but the hits from the '70s and wondering why its ratings are falling, the opposition needs new material if it wants people to listen. But it needs to take care with what it chooses to run with and how.
Dutton has shrugged off the ABF rebuke but he's playing a perilous game. If he broadcasts to the world that the government has lost control of the borders - which it hasn't, the latest arrivals are now on Nauru and have no chance of settling here - he risks inviting the world in through the back door.
That's a deja vu none of us want.
