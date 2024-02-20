Raiders wrap stars in cotton wool as round one team takes shape

He's arguably Ricky Stuart's most important chess piece, so it's not surprising the Canberra Raiders coach has wrapped Jamal Fogarty in cotton wool for round one.
Stuart's also opted to rest veteran Jordan Rapana from any pre-season trial action, with the focus on being ready for their season opener against the Newcastle Knights in round one.
Maori All Stars captain Joe Tapine will also skip the Raiders' final trial - against the North Queensland Cowboys at Seiffert Oval on Sunday - while suspended duo Sebastian Kris and Corey Horsburgh also miss out.
With Rapana's omission, Albert Hopoate has been given the next shot at the Canberra No.1 jersey, with young fullback Chevy Stewart named on an extended bench.
Stewart performed well in the custodian role in last weekend's trial against Parramatta to put his hand up for an NRL debut this season.
Hopoate, Rapana and Stewart have all spent time training at fullback throughout the pre-season.
Rapana's obviously a wing option as well, with Michael Asomua emerging as a bolter for round one.
Asomua was named on the wing, along with Xavier Savage, while Nick Cotric was named on the bench.
Savage has a chance to nail down one wing having moved back there from a stint at fullback.
He looked dangerous in the new role in the trial win over the Eels.
James Schiller, the nephew of Raiders legend Brett Mullins, is a step closer to locking up a centre spot alongside Matt Timoko for round one, after starring against Parramatta.
Kris controversially finishes his ban with the Knights clash in Newcastle on March 7 and will be available for round two.
That's opened the door for Schiller to cement a spot on the left edge.
Fogarty's resting means both five-eighth candidates, Kaeo Weekes and Ethan Strange, will steer the Green Machine against the Cowboys.
Weekes appeared to be slightly ahead of Strange in the battle to replace Jack Wighton in the No.6 jersey.
They'll both get one final chance to impress Stuart to become Fogarty's halves partner.
Stuart's named all three hookers, with Danny Levi given the start for the final trial.
Tom Starling's been named No.14 again, while Zac Woolford's on the extended bench.
England international Morgan Smithies has been named at lock, while Hohepa Puru's on the bench after impressing in the Indigenous All Stars camp last week.
That's not the only battle amongst the middle forwards - Emre Guler, Trey Mooney, Peter Hola, Pasami Saulo and Ata Mariota have all been named.
It will be Raiders' fans first chance to see former Penrith second-rower Zac Hosking in lime green.
NRL PRE-SEASON TRIAL
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v North Queensland Cowboys at Seiffert Oval, 3pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Albert Hopoate, 2. Michael Asomua, 3. Matthew Timoko, 4. James Schiller, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Kaeo Weekes, 7. Ethan Strange, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Emre Guler, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Nick Cotric, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Jed Stuart, 18. Chevy Stewart, 19. Adam Cook, 20. Peter Hola, 21. Mitch Henderson, 22. Zac Hosking, 23. Simi Sasagi, 24. Pasami Saulo, 25. Ata Mariota, 26. Hohepa Puru, 27. Zac Woolford.
