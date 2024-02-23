Light rail is the recipe for a financial disaster for the ACT

Like Jenna Price ("Banducci's horror interview offers lessons about usefulness of media training", February 23) I've worked on both sides of the media fence. She is right about the value (and pitfalls) of media training. On Four Corners we saw a Coles CEO well prepared with bland non-answers (but appearing uninvolved), while her Woolies counterpart, dressed to look like one of "the blokes", was obviously poorly briefed about the questions he was likely to get. Worse, nobody apparently told him that spitting the dummy in front of the camera invariably becomes the story - as it did.